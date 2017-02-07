Rep. Maxine Waters: Trump Should Be Impeached If He Colluded with Russians Ahead of Election

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: Finally, Congressmember Maxine Waters, you’re talking about the impeachment of Donald Trump. Why?

REP. MAXINE WATERS: Well, here’s what I’m saying to—in response to questions that I’m getting: What can we do? How are we going to put up with him for four more years? I answered by saying, I don’t intend to put up with him for four more years. I think that he has defined himself. He has raised serious questions about whether or not he should be the leader of our country. I am asking that the investigations really look into whether or not, for example, there was collusion with Putin and the Kremlin as they hacked into our DNC, as they hacked into our DCCC and to members of Congress. What was going on? If—certainly, if he was involved, if his president of his campaign was involved with the Kremlin, etc., then I think that is grounds for impeachment. And so I’m saying I’m willing to do everything to get to the bottom of this relationship and what happened. And I certainly think there is no question that if there was collusion, if there was strategizing, if there was planning, if he had knowledge about this hacking, then I certainly believe he should be impeached.

AMY GOODMAN: So, how do you go about investigating this?

REP. MAXINE WATERS: Well, one of the things we’re trying to do is we’re trying to put pressure on the committees that are now saying that they’re going to do the investigations. You have the Intelligence Committee on the Senate side, and you have one of the House committees, talking about doing the investigations. I’ve put together a concurrent resolution that identifies steps I think they should take and the way that they should drill down. And so, educating the public, so that the public can put pressure on these investigations to make sure they’re not just whitewashed, that they’re real investigations to get at the truth. I think we have to fight and press very hard in order to get at the truth. And I think that it is possible to do that. We cannot think that somehow we can’t find out what’s going on. If in fact they discovered that he was hacking, they can discover other things about him and Manafort and what they were doing.

AMY GOODMAN: Congressmember Maxine Waters from Los Angeles, California, thanks so much for being with us. Congressmember Waters is a Democrat who serves as the ranking member of the House Committee on Financial Services.

This is Democracy Now! When we come back, a graduate student who was blocked by President Trump’s Muslim ban finally makes it back into the United States. She joins us. Stay with us.