Rebecca Solnit on Climate Change, Resistance, Misogyny and "The Mother of All Questions"

StoryMarch 28, 2017
Rebecca Solnit

writer, historian and activist. She is the author of 20 books, including, most recently, The Mother of All Questions. She is also a columnist at Harper’s magazine. Her most recent piece for The Guardian is titled "Protest and persist: why giving up hope is not an option."

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order Tuesday to dismantle a slew of climate rules put in place by President Obama. The executive order marks the first step to undo President Obama’s Clean Power Plan to limit power plant emissions. The rule was seen as a critical element of the U.S. pledge to cut emissions as part of the 2015 Paris Agreement. Trump’s executive order is also expected to scrap regulations limiting methane emissions and open up the door for more coal mining and fracking on federal lands. For more, we speak with Rebecca Solnit, one of the nation’s most celebrated writers, who has spent years writing about climate change. She’s the author of more than 20 books, including, most recently, "The Mother of All Questions."

Please check back later for full transcript.

