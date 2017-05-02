In Texas, two dozen people were arrested, including Austin City Councilmember Gregorio Casar, after an 8-hour sit-in at the office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, in protest of anti-immigrant bill SB 4. This is Julie Ann Nitsch.

Julie Ann Nitsch: "I’m a fifth generation Texan, and my family has served this country for a very long time. We didn’t serve and we didn’t come to this country to flee persecution so that we could live in a country where people are stopped, detained and abused because of the color of their skin. SB 4 is disgusting. It’s racist. All law enforcement officers are against it. The only reason why these politicians are pushing it is so that they can get money from a fringe and racist constituency. And they have to be stopped."

In many cities and rural areas, some immigrants launched a one-day work strike, including in Homestead, Florida, where farm workers refused to work and instead marched to City Hall. Monday’s immigrant-led protests came as newly released data from the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Agency, known as ICE, shows nearly half of the 675 immigrants arrested in ICE raids in February had either low-level driving convictions or no criminal record at all.