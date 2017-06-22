In South Sudan, the United Nations says parts of the country are no longer under a famine, but warns the country remains in crisis, with some 6 million residents remaining severely food insecure. This is James Elder, a spokesperson for UNICEF.

James Elder: "It shouldn’t be confused with an end to the crisis. Unfortunately, what this latest data also shows is that 6 million people—that’s more than one in two of every South Sudanese—is struggling to find food every single day."

The group Famine Early Warning Systems Network warned Wednesday that conflict and drought fueled by climate change have left an unprecedented 81 million people needing food aid in 2017. The U.N. warns three countries remain at risk of famine: Somalia, Nigeria and Yemen, where a massive cholera epidemic has added to residents’ misery amid a U.S.-backed, Saudi-led bombing campaign.