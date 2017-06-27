Clicky
Dahlia Lithwick: Justice Neil Gorsuch Proving to Be "Far to the Right" of Antonin Scalia

StoryJune 27, 2017
Supreme Court reporter Dahlia Lithwick examines the new make-up of the court and the rumors that Justice Anthony Kennedy might resign. Neil Gorsuch joined the court in April to replace the late Antonin Scalia. So far, Gorsuch has been in lockstep with Clarence Thomas. According to Lithwick, Gorsuch is proving to be "far to the right" of Scalia.

Guests
  • Dahlia Lithwick

    senior editor at Slate.com. She is their senior legal correspondent and Supreme Court reporter. She has been writing a series headlined "Supreme Court Breakfast Table." The most recent in the series is headlined "Did the court just seriously wound the separation of church and state?"

