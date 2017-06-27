Clicky
Independent Global News

In Major Church-State Decision, Supreme Court Sides with Religious Institution

StoryJune 27, 2017
Watch iconWatch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that taxpayer-funded grants for playgrounds could not be denied to a church-run school in Missouri. In an oral dissent issued from the bench, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said, "This case is about nothing less than the relationship between religious institutions and the civil government—that is, between church and state. The Court today profoundly changes that relationship by holding, for the first time, that the Constitution requires the government to provide public funds directly to a church." For more, we speak with Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor at Slate.com. She is their senior legal correspondent and Supreme Court reporter and the author of the recent piece, "Did the court just seriously wound the separation of church and state?"

Related Story

Video squareStoryJun 27, 2017Dahlia Lithwick: Justice Neil Gorsuch Proving to Be "Far to the Right" of Antonin Scalia
Guests
  • Dahlia Lithwick

    senior editor at Slate.com. She is their senior legal correspondent and Supreme Court reporter. She has been writing a series headlined "Supreme Court Breakfast Table." The most recent in the series is headlined "Did the court just seriously wound the separation of church and state?"

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Newsletter
Daily News Digest

Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.

Make a donation
Up arrowTop