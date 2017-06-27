Clicky
Court: Bush Administration Officials Can't Be Held Liable for Post-9/11 Mass Roundup of Muslims

StoryJune 27, 2017
On June 19, the Supreme Court reversed a federal appeals court ruling that former high-level Bush administration officials may be sued for their roles in the post-9/11 profiling and abuse of Muslim, Arab and South Asian men. For more, we speak with Vince Warren, executive director of the Center for Constitutional Rights.

Guests
  • Vincent Warren

    executive director of the Center for Constitutional Rights.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
