Lawyer for Tortured Detainees: U.S. Created ISIS Through Misguided Detention, Interrogation Policies

We speak with Shayana Kadidal, senior managing attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights, about an often overlooked footnote in the history of ISIS. Kadidal says the group’s mix of people with religious and battlefield experience was "pulled together in Camp Bucca," which once hosted thousands of prisoners in Iraq without charge. Many alleged they suffered of torture and abuse by U.S. guards while held there. "We made this. We created this movement and its leadership with our own misguided and amateurish detention and interrogation policies," Kadidal says, and argues that by keeping Guantánamo open and speaking approvingly of torture, President Trump is running a "longstanding commercial for ISIS."