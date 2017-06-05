As Trump Withdraws from Paris Climate Accord, California Vows 100 Percent Clean Energy by 2045

As President Trump announced the United States will pull out of the Paris climate agreement, California’s state Senate has passed legislation to put the state on a path to 100 percent clean renewable energy by the year 2045. California Governor Jerry Brown is in China to lead a conference of states and other "subnational" actors making voluntary commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions. It is one of dozens of state and local governments committing to fight climate change, and as the state with the world’s sixth largest economy, California is often cited by analysts as a model for its ambitious environmental policy. Nearly 200 U.S. mayors have also signed on to an agreement to uphold the commitments to the goals enshrined in the Paris Agreement. We are joined by Kevin de León, president pro tem of the California state Senate.