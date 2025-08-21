Israel has announced plans to call up 60,000 reservists as it escalates its operation to seize all of Gaza City and to forcibly remove the city’s entire population. Al Jazeera reports Israel is carrying out “systematic demolitions” of Palestinian homes across Gaza City. On Wednesday, Israel killed at least 81 Palestinians, including five in an attack on a tent in the Shati camp in Gaza City. The attack killed three children, ages 4, 7 and 9, along with their parents. Israel has killed another 20 Palestinians since dawn today. At least two more Palestinians have starved to death, bringing the total to 271.

Meanwhile, an Israeli newspaper has revealed the Israeli military has a “Population Relocation Unit” to oversee the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza.

Earlier today, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres condemned Israel’s escalation in Gaza City.