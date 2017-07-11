Clicky
Former FCC Commissioner on How Greater Media Consolidation is a Threat to Democracy and Free Speech

StoryJuly 11, 2017
As the Trump administration weighs the proposed AT&T-Time Warner merger, we talk about the risks of greater media consultation with former FCC Commissioner Michael Copps. He’s currently special adviser on media and democracy reform at Common Cause.

Guests
  • Michael Copps

    former FCC commissioner from 2001 until 2012. He’s currently special adviser on media and democracy reform at Common Cause.

