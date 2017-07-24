In the West Bank and Jerusalem, seven people—four Palestinians and three Israelis—have been killed amid a wave of violence and protests over Israel’s refusal to remove metal detectors from the holy al-Aqsa Mosque.

On Friday, an Israeli settler killed 18-year-old Muhammad Sharaf, and Israeli soldiers killed 17-year-old Muhammad Khalaf and 20-year-old Muhammad Ghanam. On Saturday, an Israeli soldier killed 21-year-old Yousef Abbas Kashour. About 400 more Palestinians were wounded as Israeli troops opened fire against protesters with live bullets and tear gas.

Meanwhile, on Friday night, a Palestinian teenager killed a man and his two adult children in their home in an Israeli-only settlement in the West Bank. The three victims, whose names have not been released, were sitting down to Shabbat dinner when they were stabbed to death.

This is Abed al-Jaleel Alabed, the father of the Palestinian teenager who killed the three Israelis.

Abed al-Jaleel Alabed: "I have no idea about what happened, and I am against any attack. Our children are young, and the occupation is responsible for the attack, not my son. The occupation caused this attack, after pressing on al-Aqsa Mosque."

On Sunday, the violence appeared to spread to the Israeli Embassy in Jordan, where an Israeli security officer killed two Jordanians, after one stabbed him. Israel has deployed more troops to the occupied West Bank amid the growing protests. The U.N. Security Council is set to convene an emergency meeting over the violence today.