Nearly 100 people were arrested throughout the day as the Senate opened debate on the Republicans’ plans to repeal and maybe replace Obamacare. This is one activist, speaking during an early morning protest outside Ohio Senator Rob Portman’s home.

Activist: "Her name is Charley."

Crowd: "Her name is Charley."

Activist: "She was born at 26 weeks."

Crowd: "She was born at 26 weeks."

Activist: "She weighed one pound, 12 ounces."

Crowd: "She weighed one pound, 12 ounces."

Activist: "The ACA gave her a chance."

Crowd: "The ACA gave her a chance."

Activist: "Medicaid made this possible."

Crowd: "Medicaid made this possible."

Activist: "A yes [vote] will steal her future."

Crowd: "A yes vote will steal her future."

Activist: "She is my daughter."

Crowd: "She is my daughter."

Activist: "And I will fight."

Crowd: "And I will fight."

Activist: "Until we win."

Crowd: "Until we win."

She’s speaking as her daughter, Charley, sits on her shoulders. She’s holding a sign reading "Her birth is a pre-existing condition." Hours later, hundreds of activists with the disability rights group ADAPT occupied the Hart Senate Building, chanting "I’d rather go to jail than die without Medicaid!"

ADAPT activists: "I’d rather go to jail than die without Medicaid! I’d rather go to jail than die without Medicaid!"

At least 64 activists with ADAPT were arrested, many of them in wheelchairs. Faith leaders also held a rally and mock funeral march for the thousands who could die without insurance if Republicans repeal the Affordable Care Act. This is Traci Blackmon, executive minister of justice and witness ministries for the United Church of Christ.

Rev. Traci Blackmon: "I am coming here today from the bedside of a dear friend’s sick daughter, who would not likely still be among us if it were not for the Affordable Care Act. I am black, and she is white, but that doesn’t matter, because the need for healthcare transcends skin tone. She is Jewish, and I am Christian, but that doesn’t matter, because the need for healthcare transcends religious beliefs. I was able to be at her bedside because the ACA guaranteed that needing a heart transplant did not prevent her from maintaining coverage because of lifetime limits."

Then, around 2:30 p.m., as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asked for a vote to proceed to a debate on the healthcare bill, 19 activists were arrested in the Senate chamber, as they shouted "Kill the bill! Kill the bill!"

Protesters: "Kill the bill! Don’t kill us! Kill the bill! Don’t kill us! Shame! Shame! Shame! Shame! Shame! Shame!"

Reporters say they were ordered by Capitol Police to delete photos and videos of the arrests from their phones. Senate lawmakers will resume debating and voting on the healthcare bill today.