Andrew Bacevich: Trump's Handling of N. Korea, His First National Security Crisis, is Very Troubling

StoryAugust 10, 2017
On Tuesday, President Trump shocked the world by hinting the U.S. could carry out a nuclear strike on North Korea. Hours after he spoke, North Korea threatened to strike the U.S. territory of Guam in the western Pacific. China has warned that a "war of words" between the U.S. and North Korea could spiral out of hand. We speak with Andrew Bacevich, professor emeritus of international relations and history at Boston University. He is a retired colonel and Vietnam War veteran.

Guests
  • Andrew Bacevich

    professor emeritus of international relations and history at Boston University. He is a retired colonel and Vietnam War veteran. His recent piece for The Nation is headlined "Trump is Not the Problem."

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
