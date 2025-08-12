President Trump announced Monday he was deploying 800 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., and federalizing the city’s police force for 30 days. Speaking to reporters alongside Attorney General Pam Bondi and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trump claimed that crime is “out of control” in D.C. — despite the fact that violent crime is at a 30-year low.

President Donald Trump: “Our capital city has been overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged-out maniacs and homeless people.”

Trump also said he would clear encampments of unhoused people from D.C., without providing plans of where they’ll be relocated. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called Trump’s proposals “unsettling and unprecedented,” but conceded Washington, D.C., would observe his orders.

Mayor Muriel Bowser: “We don’t — and I think I speak for all Americans — we don’t believe or believe it’s legal to use the American military against American citizens on American soil.”

Meanwhile, demonstrators took to the streets to voice their dissent against Trump’s call for troops in the Washington, D.C., area. Here’s Keya Chatterjee, the executive director of the group Free DC.