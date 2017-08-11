President Donald Trump intensified his attacks on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Thursday, implying the Republican leader should step down if he fails to pass Trump’s legislative priorities. This is President Trump, speaking to reporters at his private golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.

President Donald Trump: "Well, I’ll tell you what: If he doesn’t get repeal and replace done, and if he doesn’t get taxes done, meaning cuts and reform, and if he doesn’t get a very easy one to get done, infrastructure, if he doesn’t get them done, then you can ask me that question."

Trump’s criticism of Sen. McConnell came after Congress headed to its summer recess without passing any of President Trump’s major legislative goals—including a plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.