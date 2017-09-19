Guterres’s call was echoed by French President Emmanuel Macron, who joined President Trump on the sidelines of the General Assembly Monday in a meeting that was cordial despite the pair’s disagreement over the Paris Agreement. Speaking to reporters alongside Macron, Trump praised a military parade he witnessed during a trip to Paris in July.

President Donald Trump: "I was your guest at Bastille Day, and it was one of the greatest parades I’ve ever seen. It was two hours on the button, and it was military might and, I think, a tremendous thing for France and for the spirit of France. … It was a tremendous thing. And to a large extent, because of what I witnessed, we may do something like that on July 4th in Washington down Pennsylvania Avenue, if I have your approval."

Trump also met Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claiming there’s a "good chance" for Middle East peace, and strongly hinting he’s prepared to withdraw the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal. And Trump also repeated a threat to intervene militarily in Venezuela to oust President Nicolás Maduro, saying the U.S. would take "additional steps," if necessary. Trump is set to deliver his first address to the U.N. General Assembly later today, where he’s expected to single out North Korea and Iran.