In Mexico, the death toll from the massive, magnitude 7.1 earthquake has risen to 250 people, as rescue workers continue to search for missing people amid the rubble. The earthquake struck just hours after residents participated in an earthquake preparedness drill marking the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 earthquake that killed 5,000 people. Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has declared three days of national mourning. Tuesday’s quake caused dozens of buildings and at least one school to collapse. On Wednesday, residents gathered at the site of collapsed buildings, hoping for news about their missing family members.

Vanessa Rivera Rosales: "I am Vanessa Rivera Rosales, and I am looking for my brother in this building that fell down. He worked here, and we don’t know where he his. They told me that he is in a hospital with his wife, that they were able to get out of the building. But that is not true. His wife is in critical condition, but we don’t know if my brother went to look for my sister-in-law or where he is. We have been calling him, and it rings, but he doesn’t answer. If he was OK, he would have answered. This is all very sad. And we truly ask people to help us with supplies and water for all those that are here, and, if they know anything about Jaime Rivera Rosales, that they let us know, please."