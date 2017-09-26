Fenceline Communities on Gulf Coast Face Mass Displacement & Toxic Pollution One Month After Harvey

As many parts of the United States recover from a devastating series of hurricanes, we end today’s show with an update from one of the hardest-hit communities along the Gulf Coast. Port Arthur, Texas, is a fenceline community with several massive oil refineries that flooded during Hurricane Harvey. Just last week, a fire at the Valero oil refinery in Port Arthur released nearly 1 million pounds of emissions into the air, prompting residents to stay in their homes for hours. Meanwhile, the 3,600-acre Motiva oil refinery in Port Arthur says it plans to continue a multibillion-dollar expansion of its facility, which is already the largest in the United States. This comes as hundreds of displaced Port Arthur residents whose homes were flooded during the storm continue to live in tents. We speak with environmental justice activist Hilton Kelley, who made history in 2011 when he became the first African-American man to win the "Green Nobel Prize"—the Goldman Environmental Prize. Kelley is the executive director and founder of the Community In-Power and Development Association. His restaurant and home were both flooded during Hurricane Harvey.