President Trump traveled to North Dakota Wednesday to pitch a tax plan that would overwhelmingly favor the wealthiest Americans, while touting his administration’s role in slashing environmental protections and promoting the fossil fuel industry. Trump made the remarks at an oil refinery in Mandan, across the Missouri River from the state capital, Bismarck.

President Donald Trump: "In order to protect American industry and workers, we withdrew the United States from the job-killing Paris climate accord. Job killer. People have no idea. Many people have no idea how bad that was. And right here in North Dakota, the Dakota Access pipeline is finally open for business."

Trump also touted his move to re-authorize the Keystone XL pipeline, which would carry more than 800,000 barrels of tar sands oil per day from Alberta, Canada, to U.S. refineries.