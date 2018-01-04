President Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon has portrayed his former boss as wholly unprepared for the presidency, predicting President Trump’s administration could unravel as special counsel Robert Mueller finds evidence of money laundering, while accusing Donald Trump Jr. of “treason” over a 2016 meeting in Trump Tower with Russian officials. That’s according to explosive excerpts from the new book “Fire and Fury” by journalist Michael Wolff made public on Wednesday. In the book, Bannon is quoted predicting that Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation will find strong evidence of money laundering, saying, “They’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV.” Speaking about a June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower between a Russian lawyer and top campaign officials Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, Bannon is quoted as saying, “The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor—with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers. Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad [expletive], and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately.” Bannon’s comments prompted President Trump’s lawyers to issue a cease-and-desist letter, saying Bannon violated a non-disclosure agreement. In a statement, President Trump wrote, “Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind. … Steve doesn’t represent my base—he’s only in it for himself.” At the White House, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the book “trashy tabloid fiction,” as reporters grilled her over its revelations.

Peter Alexander: “Did the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., commit treason?”