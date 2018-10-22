The government of Saudi Arabia has admitted for the first time that Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi is dead. The admission on Friday came after weeks of Saudi denials and shifting narratives on the whereabouts of Khashoggi, who entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2 and was never seen again. The Saudis now say Khashoggi was killed in a “fistfight” inside the consulate and that 18 Saudis had been arrested in connection with the death.

President Trump on Friday said he found the claim credible, but later shifted his statements as lawmakers from both parties blasted the Saudi claims. This is Tennessee Republican Bob Corker, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, speaking to CNN on Sunday.

Sen. Bob Corker: “It’s just not a credible story for somebody to walk in with 15 other people and get into a fistfight and lose their life. … It’s my sense—and I don’t know yet, but based on the intel that I’ve read, based on the other excerpts that I’ve read, it’s my thinking that MBS was involved in this, that he directed this, and that this person was purposely murdered.”

President Trump later told The Washington Post, “Their stories are all over the place.” But Trump is continuing to resist growing calls in Congress to cut off U.S. weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, and Trump has questioned whether the killing was ordered at the highest levels of Saudi’s government. Saudi state media reports both King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called Jamal Khashoggi’s eldest son over the weekend to express their condolences. Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir offered this account of the killing on Fox News.

Adel al-Jubeir: “First of all, we’re not an authoritarian government. We’re a monarchy. We have our checks and balances. We have our systems. The individuals who did this, did this outside the scope of their authority. There obviously was a tremendous mistake made. And what compounded the mistake was the attempt to try to cover up. That is unacceptable in any government. These things unfortunately happen.”

Turkish officials say Khashoggi was tortured, murdered and dismembered by a squad of 15 Saudi hit men shortly after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2. New Turkish surveillance video obtained by CNN shows a body double emerging from the consulate just hours after Khashoggi entered the building, apparently wearing clothes taken off Khashoggi’s body but with mismatched shoes. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised to reveal the findings of an investigation on Tuesday.

This comes as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is planning to travel to the Saudi capital Riyadh this week, where he’ll meet with senior Saudi officials at an anti-terrorism center run jointly by the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. Mnuchin told reporters it was “premature” to even discuss sanctions at this point.