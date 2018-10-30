President Trump said Monday he will sign an executive order ending the constitutionally protected birthright citizenship for children of noncitizens born on U.S. soil. Trump was speaking with reporters for the documentary series “Axios on HBO.”

President Donald Trump: “How ridiculous. We’re the only country in the world where a person comes in, has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years, with all of those benefits. It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous. And it has to end.”

Jonathan Swan: “Have you talked about that with counsel?”

President Donald Trump: “Yeah, I have.”

Jonathan Swan: “So, where in the process do”—

President Donald Trump: “It’s in the process. It’ll happen.”

Trump’s executive order would violate the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which states: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”