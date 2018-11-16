In Florida, the Senate race is headed to a manual recount after a machine recount ended Thursday. Republican Governor Rick Scott maintains a narrow lead over Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson, but the margin between the two candidates is still less than 0.25 percent. Several counties missed the deadline for reporting machine recount tallies, including Palm Beach and Broward County, which missed the deadline by two minutes.

The Florida gubernatorial race has Republican Ron DeSantis ahead of Democrat Andrew Gillum by 0.41 percent, making DeSantis the likely winner, though Gillum has vowed to keep pushing for all votes to be counted, including a number of ballots rejected due to signature or other discrepancies.