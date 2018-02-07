President Trump’s Chief of Staff John Kelly has sparked outrage with his comments implying that young undocumented immigrants were lazy if they didn’t sign up for DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which President Trump rescinded last year.

John Kelly: “Some of them didn’t hear about the program. Hard to believe, but OK. Some of them were perhaps a little bit concerned about signing up, when many, many people in the neighborhood signed up three times, two or three times. But OK, fine. But I’ve got to tell you, the rest of them who are now claiming—not even claiming, have been granted, essentially, DACA status by the president of the United States, who has become the champion, I believe, for 1.8 million people who are now considered kind of DACA—I’ve got to say that some of them just should have probably gotten off the couch and signed up.”

Immigrant rights advocates slammed General Kelly’s comments as “ignorant,” pointing out that signing up for DACA costs hundreds of dollars every two years and requires navigating the program’s complicated age and date requirements, which advocates say restricted far more immigrants than Kelly claimed.