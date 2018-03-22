In Austin, Texas, authorities have identified the man they say was responsible for a series of six bombings that killed two people and injured at least six others, saying the bomber left behind a video confession. Police say Mark Anthony Conditt, a 23-year-old white man from Austin’s suburbs, died after he blew himself up in his car Wednesday morning as police surrounded him. In a press conference Wednesday afternoon with Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley described an as-yet-unreleased 25-minute video that Conditt recorded on his cellphone. Manley said the video shows Conditt describing details on how he built six bombs used in the attacks. Despite that, Chief Manley described Conditt as a troubled young man—rather than a terrorist or someone driven by hate.

Police Chief Brian Manley: “I know everybody is interested in a motive and understanding why, and we are never going to be able to put a ration behind these acts. But what I can tell you, having listened to that recording, he does not at all mention anything about terrorism, nor does he mention anything about hate, but instead it is the outcry of a very challenged young man talking about challenges in his personal life.”

The two people killed in the bombings were both members of prominent African-American families in Austin. In blog posts, Conditt described himself as a conservative who was anti-abortion, anti-marriage equality and pro-death penalty.