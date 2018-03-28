Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has announced the state will not bring charges against two white police officers for the 2016 killing of Alton Sterling, an African-American father of five. Bystander video shows Sterling was pinned to the ground outside a Baton Rouge convenience store by the two police officers when they shot him. This is Alton Sterling’s aunt, Veda Washington-Abusaleh, speaking Tuesday.

Veda Washington-Abusaleh: “He was murdered by two white, white racist police officers. He was murdered like an animal, and they say they don’t see nothing wrong. They say they didn’t see anything wrong. You saw the videos, but they say they didn’t see nothing wrong. I can’t understand it.”

Alton Sterling’s killing sparked nationwide protests. It’s the latest case in which authorities have refused to bring charges against officers for killing civilians, despite video evidence of the killings and mass protests demanding accountability. We’ll speak with Chris Stewart, the attorney for Alton Sterling’s children, later in the broadcast.