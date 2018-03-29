Independent Global News

Family to Bury Slain Sacramento Man Stephon Clark, as Protests Continue Demanding Justice

StoryMarch 29, 2018
The family of Stephon Clark is holding his funeral today in Sacramento, California, as massive protests continue against the police shooting that killed the unarmed African-American man in his grandmother’s backyard on March 18. Police first claimed he was holding a gun, but later admitted they found only his cellphone near his body. We get an update from Berry Accius, with Voice of the Youth in Sacramento.

Guests
  • Berry Accius
    founder of Voice of the Youth and a Sacramento community activist.

