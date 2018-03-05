From Coal Miners to Teachers: West Virginia Continues to Lead Radical Labor Struggle in the U.S.

Listen
- Jay O'Nealmiddle school teacher and union activist in Charleston, West Virginia.
- Mike Elksenior labor reporter at Payday Report. His most recent piece is titled “West Virginia Teachers’ Strike Fever Starting to Spread to Other States.”
For decades, West Virginia has been at the forefront of labor activism in the United States. As the state’s teachers continue their historic strike, which has shut down every single West Virginia school, we look at the history of the labor activism in the Mountain State. We speak with Jay O’Neal, a middle school teacher and a union activist in Charleston, West Virginia. And we speak with Mike Elk, senior labor reporter at Payday Report. His most recent piece is titled “West Virginia Teachers’ Strike Fever Starting to Spread to Other States.”
Please check back later for full transcript.
