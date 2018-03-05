Independent Global News

UK University Workers Enter Week 3 of Strike against Pension Cuts & “Marketization” of Higher Ed

StoryMarch 05, 2018
In Britain, tens of thousands of lecturers, librarians, researchers and other university workers are on strike to protest attacks on their pensions, as well as soaring school fees for students. For more, we speak with Priya Gopal, a university lecturer at the Faculty of English at Cambridge who is participating in the academic strike. She is a member of the the University and College Union.

Topics
Guests
  • Priya Gopal
    university lecturer at the Faculty of English at Cambridge who is participating in the academic strike. She is a member of the the University and College Union.

Please check back later for full transcript.

