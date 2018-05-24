President Trump has canceled plans for a June 12th summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to be held in Singapore. In a letter signed by Trump and addressed to Kim, Trump cites Kim’s “tremendous anger and open hostility” in recent comments as his reason for canceling the talks. This comes after North Korea has repeated its threat to walk away from the summit, citing statements from Vice President Mike Pence it called “ignorant and stupid.” On Monday, Pence repeated the Trump administration’s talking point that North Korea could end up like Libya if it doesn’t abandon its nuclear weapons—a reference to the U.S.-led intervention in 2011 that led to the overthrow of leader Muammar Gaddafi, who was dragged through the streets and publicly killed by rebels. In response, a top North Korean official said Wednesday, “Whether the U.S. will meet us at a meeting room or encounter us at a nuclear-to-nuclear showdown is entirely dependent upon the decision … of the U.S.” At the White House, President Trump was noncommittal when asked Wednesday whether the June 12 summit was still on.

President Donald Trump: “Well, we’re going to see what happens. On Singapore, we’re going to see. And it could happen, could very well happen. But whatever it is, we will know next week about Singapore. And if we go, I think it will be a great thing for North Korea.”

On Thursday, North Korea invited foreign journalists to observe as it appeared to demolish its nuclear weapons test site. Many observers believe the site was already damaged by multiple nuclear tests and had become unusable.