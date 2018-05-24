Modal close

Independent Global News

NFL Bans National Anthem Protests On Same Day Video of Police Tasering of NBA Player is Released

StoryMay 24, 2018
Listen
The National Football League has announced it will fine teams if players refuse to stand for the national anthem before games. But under the new rules adopted by the league’s 32 owners, players will be allowed to stay in the locker room during the anthem. Over the past two seasons, dozens of players have knelt during the anthem to protest police shootings of unarmed black men. The on-field protests began in August 2016 when quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand for the anthem to protest racism and police brutality. President Trump has praised the NFL’s new rule, saying the league is “doing the right thing.” Just hours after the NFL announcement, the sports world was jolted by the release of a video showing police officers in Milwaukee tasering NBA player Sterling Brown, who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks. Brown, who is African-American, was approached by police after he parked his car across two handicap spaces in front of a Walgreens. The body cam footage confirms Brown was not “combative,” as police initially claimed, in a dispute over the parking violation. In a statement, Brown said, “Situations like mine and worse happen every day in the black community. Being a voice and a face for people who won’t be heard and don’t have the same platform as I have is a responsibility I take seriously.” In Washington, D.C., we speak with Dave Zirin, sports editor for The Nation magazine and host of “Edge of Sports.” His new piece is titled “The Real Reason NFL Owners Want to Punish Players for Protesting During the Anthem.”  

Guests
  • Dave Zirin
    sports editor for The Nation magazine and host of Edge of Sports. His new piece is titled “The Real Reason NFL Owners Want to Punish Players for Protesting During the Anthem.”

Please check back later for full transcript.

