President Trump has canceled plans for a June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to be held in Singapore. In a letter signed by Trump and addressed to Kim, Trump cited Kim’s “tremendous anger and open hostility” in recent comments as his reason for canceling the talks. Trump went on to write, “You talk about nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.”

Trump’s withdrawal came after North Korea blasted recent comments by Vice President Mike Pence, who suggested Kim Jong-un will end up like slain Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi if he doesn’t denuclearize North Korea. On Thursday, President Trump said the U.S. stands ready to attack.

President Donald Trump: “I believe that this is a tremendous setback for North Korea and indeed a setback for the world. I’ve spoken to General Mattis and the Joint Chiefs of Staff and our military, which is by far the most powerful anywhere in the world, that has been greatly enhanced recently, as you all know, is ready, if necessary.”

North Korea’s foreign ministry called Trump’s decision “extremely regrettable” but said it stands ready to talk if the White House reverses its position. After headlines, we’ll go to Seoul, South Korea.