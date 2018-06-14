In Argentina, lawmakers are set to vote today on a bill that would decriminalize abortion during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. As members of Argentina’s lower house debated the measure in Buenos Aires Wednesday, protesters squared off in competing rallies outside the Palace of the Argentine National Congress. This is abortion rights campaigner Fernanda González.

Fernanda González: “Seventy percent of society today is in favor of the legalization of abortion, and there’s also a social mobilization supporting it. That doesn’t necessarily correlate with our representatives in the House of Deputies, but, well, we believe that it’s precisely in moments like this that the deputies must look to the public and not look inwardly nor religiously.”

If the bill passes Argentina’s lower house today, it will move to the more conservative Senate, where it faces an uncertain fate. Argentina currently allows abortion only with the permission of a judge in cases of rape or a risk to a pregnant woman’s life.