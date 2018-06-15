This comes as more than 300 Catholic bishops blasted the Trump administration’s immigration policies, calling for an end to the separation of migrant children from their parents and condemning Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s policy of ending the right of domestic violence survivors to seek asylum in the United States.

Monsignor Brian Bransfield: “Separating babies from their mothers is not the answer and is immoral.”

That’s Monsignor Brian Bransfield, reading a statement issued by the National Conference of Catholic Bishops during its spring meeting this week in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Monsignor Brian Bransfield: “This decision negates decades of precedents that have provided protection to women fleeing domestic violence. Unless overturned, the decision will erode the capacity of asylum to save lives, particularly in cases that involve asylum seekers who are persecuted by private actors.”

The bishops’ statement came after the Southern Baptist Convention voted unanimously Tuesday on a resolution that includes a call to keep families together. And Rev. Franklin Graham, a Trump supporter and son of the late evangelist Billy Graham, told the Christian Broadcasting Network it’s “disgraceful” and “terrible” to see families ripped apart.