Meanwhile, protests against Trump’s immigration policies continue to rage across the country. In Washington, D.C., police set up metal barricades around the headquarters of ICE—Immigration and Customs Enforcement—ahead of a protest Wednesday by scores of activists who chanted, “Quit your jobs!” Similar protests organized under the hashtag #OccupyICE continued to play out in San Diego; Philadelphia; Detroit; Portland, Oregon; and New York City. In Tornillo, Texas, hundreds of protesters marched Wednesday toward the new immigration detention tent city for children, before they were turned around by a rancher who brandished a pistol. This is Stephanie de la Cruz, a protester from Austin, Texas.

Stephanie de la Cruz: “I think it’s disgusting. I think it’s inhumane. I mean, now they’re saying that they’re going to be able to hold them indefinitely? A kid is going to grow up in a detention camp? That’s inhumane. I couldn’t say anything. I’m undocumented myself. And when I crossed the border with my family, I spent a day without my mother, and it felt like the longest time in my life. Now imagine those kids in there.”

There are massive protests of direct action that are planned for today all over the country, including right here in Brownsville, Texas. Later in the broadcast, we’ll be joined here in Brownsville, Texas, by immigration lawyer Rochelle Garza and longtime human rights activist Jennifer Harbury.