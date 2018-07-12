Speaking to reporters as NATO talks wrapped up today, Trump touted the visit as a success and boasted about future weapons sales to NATO allies.

President Donald Trump: “The United States makes by far the best military equipment in the world—the best jets, the best missiles, the best guns, the best everything. We make, by far—I mean, that’s one thing—I guess I assumed it prior to taking office, but I really learned, since being president, our equipment is so much better than anybody else’s equipment, when you look at our companies—Lockheed and Boeing and Grumman. What the material—the equipment that we make is so far superior, everybody wants to buy our equipment. In fact, it’s a question: Can they make it? Because they are doing very well. Can they make it for so many people? So we are helping some of those countries get online and buy the best equipment.”

President Trump will now head to the United Kingdom, where mass protests are expected to greet him as he arrives for his first visit to the country as president this afternoon. Demonstrators say that hundreds of thousands of people are planning to take to the streets tonight and tomorrow, and are planning to float a giant balloon caricature of Trump outside Parliament. Trump’s U.K. visit comes ahead of a planned summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on July 16. We’ll have more on President Trump, NATO, Russia and the protests in the U.K. after headlines.