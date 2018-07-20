Independent Global News

Psychologists: Migrant Parents Reunited with Detained Children Must Brace for Trauma & Long Recovery

July 20, 2018
We discuss the psychological impacts family separation has on young children with Nancy Burke, psychoanalyst and a co-chair of the Psychotherapy Action Network, which helped publish a pamphlet aimed at helping immigrant parents separated from children. She’s on the faculty with the Chicago Center for Psychoanalysis and Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University and says the trauma children are experiencing in detention “freezes them in time” and takes away their ability to express themselves.

Guests
  • Nancy Burke
    psychoanalyst and a co-chair of the Psychotherapy Action Network, which helped publish a pamphlet aimed at helping immigrant parents separated from children.

