In Minneapolis, prosecutors have announced there will be no charges filed against the white police officers who fatally shot a 31-year-old African American man who was running away from the police, shouting “Please don’t shoot me” and “Leave me alone.” Video footage of the June 23 shooting shows Thurman Blevins, who was armed, running away from the police when the officers opened fire. On Monday, protesters and members of Blevins’s family disrupted the news conference of Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

Mike Freeman: “Use of force cannot be evaluated from the perspective of civilian, nor can it be evaluated with more clear vision affected by 20-20 hindsight, under Graham vs. Connor. The court further, the court further stated that law enforcement officers are—”

Protester: “You have justified police—”

Protester 2: “The revolution is televised. The revolution is televised.”