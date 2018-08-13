In Afghanistan, a fierce battle is continuing over the control of the strategic city of Ghazni, four days after the Taliban attacked the city, killing more than 200 people—including over 100 soldiers and police officers. Many residents have fled the city.

Ghazni Province resident Abdul Wakil: “There were burning buildings and fire, and dead bodies everywhere in Ghazni city, and the fight was ongoing. The situation was very bad, and all shops were closed.”

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced today more troops would be sent to Ghazni, which is a two hour drive from Kabul.