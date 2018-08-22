President Trump traveled to Charleston, West Virginia, for a campaign rally Tuesday, where he celebrated his administration’s move to dramatically roll back regulations for coal-fired power plants.

President Donald Trump: “We love clean, beautiful West Virginia coal. We love it. Great. And, you know, it’s indestructible stuff. In times of war, in times of conflict, you can blow up those windmills. They fall down real quick. You can blow up those pipelines. They go like this, and you’re not going to fix them too fast. You can do a lot of things to those solar panels. But you know what you can’t hurt? Coal. You can do whatever you want to coal. Very important.”

The Trump administration’s own analysis says the environmental deregulation could lead to as many as 1,400 premature deaths every year by 2030. We’ll have more on the rollback of regulations for coal-fired power plants later in the broadcast.