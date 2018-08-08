Madison, Wisconsin “Shaken” by Shooting at Community Radio Station WORT-FM

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: And before we end, I wanted to ask you about what happened in Madison, where you are right now, in Madison, Wisconsin, a masked gunman opening fire in Madison community radio station WORT early on Sunday morning, in the middle of the night, injuring one person. A station DJ was shot, taken to the hospital, later discharged. The police say that this was—they don’t believe the attack was motivated by hatred of the media. WORT, a member-controlled station in South Central Wisconsin. Can you tell us any more about what took place?

JOHN NICHOLS: Yeah. I mean, it was a shocking incident. And it did happen in the middle of the night, and so it was one that people had to catch up with, to some extent. The police have said that they do not think it was an attack on—directed at media or a politically motivated attack. They’re still searching for the attacker. The station said that it got some prank calls, but that it had not had, you know, the sort of direct threats that might tie it, again, to politics or some sort of anti-media, anti-WORT sentiment. But it still has to be investigated.

And you’re right to focus on this. WORT is a station that really has reached far beyond Madison. It’s been, for many, many years, one of the leading independent community stations maintaining a news operation. Just this week, later this week, WORT will sponsor a debate between the candidates for governor. So it’s a big-deal station. And this attack has really shaken a lot of people.

