The official death toll in Gaza has topped 58,000 as health officials say over 200 Palestinians were killed over the past three days, including at least 28 so far today. On Sunday, an Israeli missile strike killed at least 10 Palestinians, including six children, at a water distribution point in Nuseirat refugee camp. Seventeen others were wounded in the blast. Israel also attacked a market in Gaza City on Sunday, killing at least 17 people.

On Saturday, health officials in Gaza reported at least 38 Palestinian aid seekers were killed. Hassan Omran is an ambulance paramedic in Khan Younis.

Hassan Omran: “Today, more than 150 injuries and more than 20 martyrs around the aid distribution centers. Most of the gunshot injuries we see are in the head or the torso. The Israeli occupation purposely kills and annihilates people. The occupation uses this policy to carry out mass killings by calling on people to get their daily food. Then, when these people get there, they get killed in cold blood.”

Former Israeli Prime Ministers Ehud Olmert and Yair Lapid have denounced a proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to forcibly move Palestinians in Gaza into a so-called humanitarian city to be built on the ruins of Rafah. Olmert and Lapid likened the proposal to forming a concentration camp. Olmert said the plan would also amount to ethnic cleansing.