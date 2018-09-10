In sports news, tennis star Serena Williams lost the U.S. Open final to 20-year-old Naomi Osaka, after accusing umpire Carlos Ramos of sexism. The umpire penalized Williams a point after she destroyed her racket, and docked her a game after she subsequently called him a “thief” and a “liar”—which Williams says is different than how male tennis players are treated by umpires. This is Serena Williams speaking in a press conference after the 2018 U.S. Open.

Serena Williams: “I can’t sit here and say I wouldn’t say he’s a thief, because I thought he took a game from me. But I’ve seen other men call other umpires several things, and I’m here fighting for women’s rights and for women’s equality and for all kinds of stuff. And for me to say 'thief' and for him to take a game, it made me feel like it was a sexist remark. I mean, like, he’s never took a game from a man because they said 'thief.' For me, it blows my mind.”

The tournament referee’s office later fined Williams $17,000 for the incident. Naomi Osaka is the first Japanese-born tennis player to win a grand slam championship.