President Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton threatened sanctions against International Criminal Court judges if they proceed with an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

John Bolton: “We will ban its judges and prosecutors from entering the United States. We will sanction their funds in the U.S. financial system, and we will prosecute them in the U.S. criminal system. We will do the same for any company or state that assists an ICC investigation of Americans.”

That was national security adviser John Bolton speaking during a speech to the Federalist Society in Washington, D.C. Monday. Bolton also announced the Trump administration is closing the Palestine Liberation Organization office in Washington, D.C. The PLO called the move a dangerous escalation, saying it shows “the U.S. is willing to disband the international system in order to protect Israeli crimes and attacks against the land and people of Palestine, as well as against peace and security in the rest of our region.” We’ll have more on John Bolton’s speech later in the broadcast.