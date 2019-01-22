California Democratic Senator Kamala Harris has announced she will run for president in 2020. Harris, who shared the announcement Monday on “Good Morning America,” was previously the district attorney for San Francisco and the attorney general for California.

Sen. Kamala Harris: “I feel a sense of responsibility to stand up and fight for the best of who we are. And that fight will always include, as one of the highest priorities, our national security.”

Harris is the child of immigrants—an Indian mother and Jamaican father. She chose to make her announcement on Martin Luther King Day and reportedly chose a red-and-yellow color scheme for her official logo as a nod to Shirley Chisholm, who in 1972 became the first black woman to run for president in the U.S. Senator Harris is now the fourth woman to enter the 2020 Democratic race for president.