Independent Global News

Turkey Moves to Crush Rojava, the Kurds’ Radical Experiment Based on Democracy, Feminism & Ecology

StoryOctober 10, 2019
Watch iconWatch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen

As Turkey launches an aerial and ground assault on northern Syria targeting Kurdish-controlled areas, we look at how the offensive threatens the Kurdish region of Rojava with Debbie Bookchin, co-founder of the Emergency Committee for Rojava. She is a journalist and author who co-edited a book of essays by her father, Murray Bookchin, “The Next Revolution: Popular Assemblies and the Promise of Direct Democracy.” We also speak with Elif Sarican, a Kurdish Women’s Movement activist and anthropologist at the London School of Economics, and Ertuğrul Kürkçü, honorary chair of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party in Turkey, known as the HDP. He is a former member of Parliament in Turkey.

More from this Interview

Guests
  • Elif Sarican
    Kurdish Women’s Movement activist. She is an anthropologist at the London School of Economics.
  • Ertugrul Kurkcu
    honorary chair of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party, known as the HDP, and former member of Parliament in Turkey.
  • Debbie Bookchin
    co-founder of the Emergency Committee for Rojava. She returned from Rojava a few months ago. She is a journalist and author who co-edited a book of essays by her father, Murray Bookchin, The Next Revolution: Popular Assemblies and the Promise of Direct Democracy.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Newsletter
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Up arrowTop