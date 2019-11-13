Bill Moyers on Impeachment: All Presidents Lie, But Trump Has Created a Culture of Lying

Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Guests
- Bill Moyersveteran journalist and former press secretary for President Lyndon Johnson.
We continue our conversation with legendary journalist Bill Moyers, who covered impeachment proceedings against Presidents Nixon and Clinton. The first televised impeachment hearings into President Trump begin today. Moyers says the current administration and the media have created a “culture of lying” that goes beyond what other presidents have done. “All presidents lie. It’s a defense they use. But not all presidents lie systemically,” Moyers says.
Please check back later for full transcript.
The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Media Options