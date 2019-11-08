Independent Global News

“We Can’t Afford to Wait for the DNC”: Why Black Lawmakers Organized an Environmental Justice Forum

StoryNovember 08, 2019
The first-ever Presidential Forum on Environmental Justice takes place tonight in Orangeburg, South Carolina, where six presidential candidates will take to the stage at South Carolina State University. African-American communities and people of color on the frontlines in South Carolina have been fighting for justice in the face of extreme environmental racism for years. We host a roundtable with local leaders and environmental justice advocates to talk about the significance of the event, the issues their communities face and the 2020 candidates’ platforms on environmental justice. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, president of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators, and Melanie Campbell, president of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, join us in Orangeburg.

Guests
  • Gilda Cobb-Hunter
    president of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.
  • Melanie Campbell
    president of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable.
  • Mustafa Ali
    former head of the environmental justice program at the Environmental Protection Agency and vice president of the National Wildlife Federation.

