The House of Representatives is slated to vote tomorrow on two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. On Monday, a number of Democratic lawmakers from conservative-leaning districts announced that they would vote for impeachment — all but guaranteeing that Trump will become the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. On Monday, the House Judiciary Committee released its 658-page report, arguing Trump “betrayed the nation by abusing his high office.” There are more than 500 pro-impeachment rallies planned for tonight, with activists expected to take to the streets in every U.S. state.

If the Democrat-controlled House votes to impeach, then the impeachment trial will play out in the Republican-controlled Senate. On Monday, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called on the Senate majority leader, Republican Mitch McConnell, to demand testimony from four current and former White House aides during the impeachment trial.

Sen. Chuck Schumer: “If Leader McConnell doesn’t hold a full and fair trial, the American people will rightly ask: What are you, Leader McConnell, and what is President Trump hiding?”

Meanwhile, Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani told The New York Times Monday that he repeatedly briefed President Trump about how Giuliani believed United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was impeding investigations that could politically benefit Trump. The president then connected Giuliani with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Yovanovitch was then ousted after a smear campaign engineered by Giuliani. The impeachment inquiry centers on how President Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine in order to pressure the Ukrainians to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden, ahead of the 2020 election.

The House Rules Committee is slated to hold a hearing today to set parameters for Wednesday’s impeachment floor debate and votes. Democracy Now! will be be live-streaming today’s House Rules Committee hearing at our website, democracynow.org.